UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $11,396.45 and approximately $1.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00030917 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000078 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000090 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- HiCoin (XHI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002469 BTC.
- ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000385 BTC.
- Zennies (ZENI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
UNICORN Token Profile
UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.
Buying and Selling UNICORN Token
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.