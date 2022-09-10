UNION Protocol Governance Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,916.00 (UNN)

UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. UNION Protocol Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $261,124.59 and $23,916.00 worth of UNION Protocol Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UNION Protocol Governance Token has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One UNION Protocol Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNION Protocol Governance Token Profile

UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2020. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 615,060,532 coins. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/union-finance-updates-ideas. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @unnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official website is www.unn.finance. The Reddit community for UNION Protocol Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/UNNFinance.

UNION Protocol Governance Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNION is a technology platform that combines bundled protection and a liquid secondary market with a multi-token model. DeFi participants manage their multi-layer risks across smart contracts and protocols in one scalable system. UNION decreases the barriers to entry for retail users and lays the foundation for institutional investors.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNION Protocol Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNION Protocol Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNION Protocol Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

