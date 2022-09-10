Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Cut to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UNPRF. Citigroup lowered shares of Uniper from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Uniper from €5.50 ($5.61) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Uniper from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.52.

Shares of Uniper stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46. Uniper has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

