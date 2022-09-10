United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.97. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.10.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Institutional Trading of United Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.