United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 79,895 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 697,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,895 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $58,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 71,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $7,875,000. LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,572,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,022,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,613,000 after purchasing an additional 503,485 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day moving average is $83.02. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.94 and a twelve month high of $86.25.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

