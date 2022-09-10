United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 7,990 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $48,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $307.09 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

