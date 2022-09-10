United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 28,576 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $65,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 23.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $102.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.42.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

