United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $176.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.38% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $176,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 78,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $95.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.19. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

