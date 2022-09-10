United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $78.98 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502,346 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $78,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $19,058,000. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 245.5% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 418,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,319,000 after purchasing an additional 297,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 98.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 550,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,161,000 after purchasing an additional 272,834 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $84.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average is $65.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

