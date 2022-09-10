United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 40,849 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,089,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,849 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $52,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $53.28.

