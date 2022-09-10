United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 59,917 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 995,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,917 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.68% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $71,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of SCHV opened at $66.35 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day moving average is $67.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

