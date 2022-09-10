United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 70,025 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,287,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,025 shares during the period. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF makes up about 1.3% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 6.43% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $274,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBEF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 93,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 96,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the period.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DBEF opened at $36.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.46. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.