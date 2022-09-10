United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 868,559 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,905,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868,559 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $620,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23.

