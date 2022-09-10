United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) is Eversept Partners LP’s 6th Largest Position

Eversept Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 292,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 99,762 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics accounts for about 4.3% of Eversept Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $52,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 538,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,417,000 after acquiring an additional 253,350 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,766.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,661,000 after acquiring an additional 198,673 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,867,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in United Therapeutics by 2,245.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 115,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,699,000 after buying an additional 110,452 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP increased its position in United Therapeutics by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 170,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,734,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total transaction of $787,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,835 shares in the company, valued at $637,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total value of $787,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total value of $1,452,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,809,529.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,212 shares of company stock worth $7,623,724. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.14.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,414. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $245.48.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

