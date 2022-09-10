Valiant Capital Management L.P. Has $22.79 Million Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Valiant Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 667,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,900 shares during the period. Schrödinger comprises 2.6% of Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $22,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schrödinger by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Insider Activity at Schrödinger

In related news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $173,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schrödinger Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.05. 563,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,871. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.17. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $64.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.48 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Schrödinger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.