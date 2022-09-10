Valiant Capital Management L.P. Has $62.61 Million Stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Valiant Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,120,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,000 shares during the period. Endeavor Group makes up about 7.2% of Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Valiant Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.31% of Endeavor Group worth $62,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,371,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 199.8% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 182,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 121,580 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 44.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,022,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,189,000 after buying an additional 312,882 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 73.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 843,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,894,000 after buying an additional 357,936 shares during the period. 34.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

EDR traded up 1.21 on Friday, reaching 25.93. 2,631,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,597. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is 23.96. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 17.42 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 92,785 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 20.25, for a total transaction of 1,878,896.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,446,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 29,296,647. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Endeavor Group news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 24.04, for a total transaction of 468,828.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately 103,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 92,785 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 20.25, for a total value of 1,878,896.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,446,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 29,296,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,340. 84.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on EDR shares. UBS Group upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 31.73.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

