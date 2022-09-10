Valiant Capital Management L.P. Invests $40.29 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Valiant Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,286,000. ServiceNow accounts for 4.6% of Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,492.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,155,000 after buying an additional 27,187 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,362,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 83,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $19.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $470.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.47. The stock has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.52, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

