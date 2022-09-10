VanEck Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH) Trading 0.3% Higher

VanEck Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $171.51 and last traded at $171.21. 8,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 10,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.70.
VanEck Retail ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.62.
