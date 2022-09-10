Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Southern Wealth Management LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.0% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Southern Wealth Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $12,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VOE stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.20. The company had a trading volume of 234,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,227. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.70.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

