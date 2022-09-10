Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 4.3% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.99. The company had a trading volume of 431,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,629. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.59. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

