Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,102,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,421,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 79,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $373.75. 2,621,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,341,370. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.12.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.