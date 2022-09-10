Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lifted by Wealthsimple Inc.

Wealthsimple Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,877,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 34.8% of Wealthsimple Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wealthsimple Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,110,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,474,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 169,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,851,000 after buying an additional 25,094 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $204.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

