Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Harding Loevner LP

Harding Loevner LP lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 67,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 766,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,624,000 after buying an additional 59,507 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.45. 1,434,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,166,359. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.48. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.