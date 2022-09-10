Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.42

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.42 and traded as high as C$19.16. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$18.90, with a volume of 10,001 shares traded.

VCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark raised their price target on Vecima Networks from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Vecima Networks from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$435.40 million and a P/E ratio of 65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.44.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

