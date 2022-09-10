VeriDocGlobal (VDG) Market Capitalization Hits $1.79 Million

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One VeriDocGlobal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. VeriDocGlobal has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $171.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VeriDocGlobal has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00036026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,257.02 or 0.99988114 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036389 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (CRYPTO:VDG) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,398,664,245 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriDocGlobal is www.veridocglobal.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be.VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriDocGlobal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriDocGlobal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriDocGlobal using one of the exchanges listed above.

