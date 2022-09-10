Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.91.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VET. TD Securities lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vermilion Energy

In related news, Director Judy Ann Steele acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.89 per share, with a total value of C$49,787.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,787.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of VET stock opened at C$32.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.27 billion and a PE ratio of 6.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$8.43 and a 52-week high of C$39.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 2.42%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.