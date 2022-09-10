Vertcoin Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 12% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000823 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $11.41 million and $235,094.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galactrum (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Scribe Network (SCRIBE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,976,497 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

