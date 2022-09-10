Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $317.00 million-$331.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.38 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIAV. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 286.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 35.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

