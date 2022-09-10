Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $567.08

Victoria plc (LON:VCP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 567.08 ($6.85) and traded as low as GBX 440 ($5.32). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 449 ($5.43), with a volume of 307,283 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($10.63) price target on shares of Victoria in a report on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of £555.60 million and a PE ratio of 16,000.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 402.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 565.49.

In other Victoria news, insider Philippe Hamers bought 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 394 ($4.76) per share, for a total transaction of £25,413 ($30,706.86).

Victoria plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

