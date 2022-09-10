Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $567.08

Victoria plc (LON:VCP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 567.08 ($6.85) and traded as low as GBX 440 ($5.32). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 449 ($5.43), with a volume of 307,283 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($10.63) price target on shares of Victoria in a report on Friday.
Victoria Trading Up 6.9 %
The stock has a market cap of £555.60 million and a PE ratio of 16,000.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 402.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 565.49.
Insider Buying and Selling at Victoria
Victoria Company Profile
Victoria plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.