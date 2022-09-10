VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $44.40 on Friday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.25.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

