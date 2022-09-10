VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CEY opened at $18.26 on Friday. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88.

