VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on September 13th

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

CIL opened at $36.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.86. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $46.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 172.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period.

