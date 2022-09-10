VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFO opened at $66.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.81 and its 200 day moving average is $68.60. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFO. UBS Group AG grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,713,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,546,000 after buying an additional 140,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 309.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter.

