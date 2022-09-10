VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

CSF opened at $55.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.87. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $66.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

