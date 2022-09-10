VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.26 on September 13th

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.259 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CDC opened at $67.61 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $74.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.00.

