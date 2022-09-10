VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSMV opened at $38.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.03. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSMV. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

