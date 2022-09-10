VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.27

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.271 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CSB opened at $52.63 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.57.
