Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $57.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.