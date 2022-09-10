Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 16,411 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,411 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Trimble worth $20,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after acquiring an additional 342,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,849,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,359,823,000 after purchasing an additional 315,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $896,033,000 after purchasing an additional 273,407 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Trimble by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $741,152,000 after purchasing an additional 555,983 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Trimble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,766,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $415,979,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $94.83.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

