Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 39,208 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,208 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after buying an additional 2,402,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after buying an additional 1,992,512 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563,879 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,702,000 after purchasing an additional 214,617 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.5 %

PM stock opened at $97.06 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $150.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.77.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

