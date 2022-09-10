Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 202.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,703 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $170.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $156.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

