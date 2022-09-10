Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $16.51 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,780 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $16,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 179.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

NYSE:KR opened at $51.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.53.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

