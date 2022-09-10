Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $23.29 Million Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources comprises about 0.6% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Targa Resources worth $23,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,147,183,000 after buying an additional 1,499,300 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 4,238.9% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 799,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,347,000 after buying an additional 781,186 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,179,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,054,000 after buying an additional 630,766 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Targa Resources by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,231,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,968,000 after buying an additional 627,055 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,343,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,177,000 after buying an additional 625,975 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $71.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.08. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.09%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.83.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.