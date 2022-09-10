Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,277,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,411 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up 1.1% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $42,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $32.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.55. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.