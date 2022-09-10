Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 15,244 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,244 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $22,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,006,656,000 after buying an additional 194,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,498,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $959,748,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock opened at $372.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

