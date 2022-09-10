Vince (VNCE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 12th. Analysts expect Vince to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. Vince had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $78.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts expect Vince to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vince Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:VNCE opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. Vince has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $91.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Vince news, insider Marie Fogel sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $39,990.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,078.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vince stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. State Street Corp owned 0.09% of Vince at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

