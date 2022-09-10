Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.7% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Stock Performance
EDI stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $9.14.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
