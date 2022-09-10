Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.7% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Stock Performance

EDI stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $9.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 69,283 shares during the period.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

