Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

Vista Gold stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.34. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.12.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold ( NYSE:VGZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

