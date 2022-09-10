VITE (VITE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $891,423.00

VITE (VITE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. One VITE coin can now be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. VITE has a total market cap of $13.46 million and $891,423.00 worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VITE has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VITE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,326.22 or 1.00121311 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036518 BTC.

About VITE

VITE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 515,955,510 coins. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VITE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.