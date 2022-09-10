Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €230.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €197.00 ($201.02) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Volkswagen stock opened at €146.98 ($149.98) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion and a PE ratio of 4.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €138.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €147.58. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a twelve month high of €208.35 ($212.60).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

